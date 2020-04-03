VULCANO (VULC) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $48,709.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

