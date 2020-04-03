W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,186 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

