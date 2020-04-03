W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.30. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.38.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

