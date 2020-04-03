WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,934 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of WABCO worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WABCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WABCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in WABCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WABCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC opened at $134.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.17.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

