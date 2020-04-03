Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 11% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004679 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,983,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,604,345 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

