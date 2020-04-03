Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) Insider Purchases A$229,983.34 in Stock

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) insider John Wagner acquired 290,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$229,983.34 ($163,108.75).

Shares of ASX:WGN traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.91 ($0.65). The company had a trading volume of 240,366 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wagners Holding Company Ltd has a one year low of A$0.64 ($0.45) and a one year high of A$2.75 ($1.95).

Wagners Company Profile

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

