Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 378,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

