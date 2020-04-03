Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $15.86 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Allbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.02110329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076156 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, OKEx, COSS, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.