Warburg Research Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €98.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €98.00 ($113.95) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEI. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of BEI stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €89.72 ($104.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.66 and a 200-day moving average of €103.35. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

