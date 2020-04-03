Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.00. Waste Management posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

