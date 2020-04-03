Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Up 53.7% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $731,833.76 and approximately $51.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

