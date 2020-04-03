Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Hits $97.88 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00014275 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Indodax, OKEx and Liqui. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $97.88 million and $64.15 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,571,040 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, BCEX, Indodax, Binance, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Huobi, Coinbe, Exmo, Coinrail, Bitbns, Bittrex, COSS, YoBit, Gate.io, Tidex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

