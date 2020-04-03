Wavesbet Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $72,601.11 and $22,999.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00695931 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

