WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and $1.02 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,633,122,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,092,740,358 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, C2CX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

