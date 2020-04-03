WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and $1.63 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02622191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00194029 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.