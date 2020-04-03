WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. WazirX has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $27.04 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

