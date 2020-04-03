Wedbush Comments on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $89.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

