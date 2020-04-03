Wedbush Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

