Wedbush Comments on Wendys Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wendys from to in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.48.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $3,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.