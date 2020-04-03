Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

