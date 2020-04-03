Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gilford Securities began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

