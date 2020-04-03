Wedbush Weighs in on Caleres Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 11,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Caleres by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Caleres by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

