Wedbush Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE FL traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 376,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

