Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

4/1/2020 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/14/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

2/11/2020 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

