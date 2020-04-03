Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calfrac Well Services (CFW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW) recently:

3/30/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.40. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Calfrac Well Services was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/18/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/16/2020 – Calfrac Well Services was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.00.

3/11/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.40.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.50.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.00.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

3/5/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. Calfrac Well Services Ltd has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

