Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA):

4/3/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

3/24/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/26/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 80,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

