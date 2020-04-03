Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Talanx (TLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Talanx (ETR: TLX):

3/26/2020 – Talanx was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Talanx was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Talanx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2020 – Talanx was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Talanx was given a new €46.60 ($54.19) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:TLX traded down €1.00 ($1.16) on Friday, hitting €29.04 ($33.77). 84,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx AG has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

