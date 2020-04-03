Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

3/23/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/14/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EPAY stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

