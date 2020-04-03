Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brenntag (BNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brenntag (FRA: BNR):

3/30/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Brenntag was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:BNR opened at €34.02 ($39.56) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.40. Brenntag AG has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

