Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE):

4/2/2020 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – CubeSmart had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/24/2020 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

3/9/2020 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

3/2/2020 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

2/12/2020 – CubeSmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CUBE stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

