Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HAYS PLC/ADR (HAYPY)

4/1/2020 – HAYS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

3/23/2020 – HAYS PLC/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2020 – HAYS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

3/16/2020 – HAYS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – HAYS PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – HAYS PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $$14.49 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

