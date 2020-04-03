Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Venus Concept (VERO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Venus Concept had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Venus Concept had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/31/2020 – Venus Concept was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

3/28/2020 – Venus Concept was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

3/3/2020 – Venus Concept was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Venus Concept was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 14,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,906. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.33.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

