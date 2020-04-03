Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/17/2020 – Smartsheet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

2/5/2020 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 7,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,033. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,081 shares of company stock valued at $20,741,605. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after acquiring an additional 881,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.