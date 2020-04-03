Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SPS Commerce (SPSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC):

4/2/2020 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company's delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. "

3/20/2020 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – SPS Commerce is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPSC stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

