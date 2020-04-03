Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cronos Group (CRON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) recently:

4/2/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/18/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/4/2020 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/3/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/4/2020 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

