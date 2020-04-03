Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after buying an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

