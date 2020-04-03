Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.

3/12/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

3/10/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.60.

2/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

BIR stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.90. 1,600,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -46.88%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

