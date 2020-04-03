Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerflex (EFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerflex (TSE: EFX) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

3/18/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$18.00 to C$13.50.

2/25/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

2/24/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Enerflex stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.94. 382,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.41. Enerflex Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$20.29. The firm has a market cap of $520.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

