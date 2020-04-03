Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) recently:

4/1/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 450 ($5.92).

3/26/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 545 ($7.17).

3/26/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/23/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.13) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 515 ($6.77).

3/4/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 545 ($7.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/28/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/27/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05).

2/24/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 425 ($5.59).

2/4/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

RTO stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 383.30 ($5.04). 5,457,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 453.02. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

Get Rentokil Initial plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.