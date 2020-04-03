Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $2.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

