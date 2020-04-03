Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $26.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,395. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

