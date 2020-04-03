Wells Fargo & Co Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $107.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Chevron stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.36. 3,914,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,199,048. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

