Wells Fargo & Co Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $100.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.92. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

