Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

WEN stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

