Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Wendys worth $43,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

