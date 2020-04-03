West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.82. 13,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.