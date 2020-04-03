Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,227.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $14.90 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

