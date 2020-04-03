WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 74.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 86.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and EXX. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 74.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $110,556.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011927 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bittrex, LBank, FreiExchange, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

