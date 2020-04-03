Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 249,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,385. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,854,767.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

