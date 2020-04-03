WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.